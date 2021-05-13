American Idol contestant leaves the show over controversial video

An American Idol contestant who made it to the final five has left the talent show after footage emerged of him sitting next to someone wearing a white hood.

Country music singer Caleb Kennedy, 16, apologised after the video drew comparisons to the Ku Klux Klan.

Network ABC confirmed he had left American Idol and Sunday’s episode will feature four contestants and one elimination.

In his statement online announcing his departure, Kennedy said: “There was a video that surfaced on the internet and it displayed actions that were not meant to be taken in that way.

“I was younger and did not think about the actions, but that’s not an excuse. I wanna say sorry to all my fans and everyone who I have let down.

“I’ll be taking a little time off social media to better myself, but saying that, I know this has hurt and disappointed a lot of people and made people lose respect for me.”

He added: “I’m so sorry! I pray that I can one day regain your trust in who I am and have your respect! Thank you for supporting me.”

Kennedy’s mother, Anita Guy, told a local newspaper in South Carolina her son was not racist and the white hood was inspired by 2018 horror film The Strangers: Prey At Night.

Kennedy impressed American Idol judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie with songs including Midnight Train To Memphis by Chris Stapleton and On the Road Again by Willie Nelson.