Ben Platt reprises Broadway role in first trailer for Dear Evan Hansen movie

The Politician star Ben Platt reprises his role as Evan Hansen in the first trailer for the film adaptation of the hit musical Dear Evan Hansen.

The actor originated the role on Broadway and will also play the part as an isolated teenager struggling at school in the big screen version of the show.

The trailer shows Evan writing a letter to himself as an assignment from his therapist.

When the letter is taken from him by a classmate, Connor, who goes on to take his own life, his family find the letter on his body and mistake it for their son’s last words, believing Evan was his only friend.

The trailer shows Julianne Moore as Evan’s mother, and Amy Adams and Kaitlyn Dever as Connor’s mother and sister.

It also features Platt performing the show’s most famous song, You Will Be Found, on stage at a memorial for Connor that later goes viral on social media.

The film is directed by Stephen Chbosky, best known for The Perks of Being A Wallflower and Wonder, and was adapted for film by the show’s writer Steven Levenson.

The film and the original musical, which has also been a hit in the West End, features songs by Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, who previously worked on La La Land and The Greatest Showman.

Dear Evan Hansen will be released in UK cinemas on October 22.