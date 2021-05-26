Thursday, May 27th 2021 Show Links
Kelly Clarkson to takeover Ellen DeGeneres’ slot on US daytime TV

By Press Association
May 26 2021, 9.40pm
Kelly Clarkson will take over Ellen DeGeneres’ slot on US daytime TV, network NBC has said (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
Kelly Clarkson will take over Ellen DeGeneres’ slot on US daytime TV, network NBC has said.

It was announced earlier this month The Ellen DeGeneres Show would come to an end next year after 19 seasons.

DeGeneres, one of the biggest names in American showbiz, had been rocked by allegations she presided over a toxic workplace environment.

