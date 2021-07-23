Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 23rd 2021
News / UK & World

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck cuddle up in picture from Leah Remini’s birthday

By Press Association
July 23 2021, 6.33am
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seen cuddling up in a picture from their friend Leah Remini’s birthday party (Ian West/PA)
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seen cuddling up in a picture from their friend Leah Remini's birthday party (Ian West/PA)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seen cuddling up in a picture from their friend Leah Remini’s birthday party.

Lopez, 51, and Affleck, 48, rekindled their romance earlier this year after breaking up in 2004.

They had been one of Hollywood’s most talked-about couples and were known as “Bennifer”.

While they have not made their reunion Instagram official, actress Remini did it for them, sharing a montage of snaps from her 51st birthday party last month.

The newly posted clip includes a black-and-white snap of Lopez cuddling up to a bearded Affleck, who is embracing both her and Remini in the photobooth.

Remini, known for her work on the sitcom The King Of Queens, captioned the post: “Wanted to share a little video from my birthday with you all because I got so much love from you on my birthday but also everyday.

“I consider myself to have the best support system here on social media. Also, I can’t thank my family & friends enough for coming, for celebrating with me in a way that was very special to me.”

Pop superstar and actress Lopez and award-winning actor and director Affleck got engaged in 2002 and looked set to marry before going their separate ways.

Fans had been reminiscing about the “Bennifer” romance after Lopez announced her split from former professional baseball star Alex Rodriguez, 45, in April.

The rumour mill went into overdrive when Affleck and Lopez were spotted together in Montana in May.

They have since been snapped out and about all over the US, including sharing a kiss in Malibu last month.

