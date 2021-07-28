Justin Bieber says he is ‘proud’ of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles

Justin Bieber has said he is “proud” of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles after she spoke publicly about her mental health.

The gold medal winner has pulled out of Thursday’s women’s all-around final, citing mental health concerns.

Singer Bieber said he was previously called “crazy” for not finishing a tour but it was “the best thing I could have done for my mental health”.

He wrote on Instagram: “nobody will ever understand the pressures you face!

“I know we don’t know each other but I’m so proud of the decision to withdraw.

“It’s as simple as – what does it mean to gain the whole world but forfeit your soul.”

Bieber added: “So proud of you @simonebiles.”

Actress Viola Davis also praised Biles for her actions, calling her a “champion”, “gamechanger” and a “rule breaker”.

She added: “Always a consummate teammate…..a bastion of support….

“You have shifted the sport and reminded us what it means to be human…and because of all this…you will be remembered.”

Am I good enough? Yes, I am. The mantra I practice daily. @Simone_Biles, we are proud of you and we are rooting for you. Congratulations on the the silver medal, Team @USA! 🎊 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 28, 2021

Former first lady Michelle Obama said she was “proud” of Biles.

She tweeted: “Am I good enough? Yes, I am. The mantra I practice daily.

“@Simone_Biles, we are proud of you and we are rooting for you. Congratulations on the the silver medal, Team @USA.”

Dear @Simone_Biles As always, you nailed this with rare perfection. You reminded us all to prioritize our mental health, if that slips away, nothing can work as it should. Thank you for all you have given us. It has been exhilarating! 🙏🏽🌷💝 — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) July 28, 2021

Actress Mia Farrow also sent a message thanking Biles on social media.

She tweeted: “Dear @Simone_Biles As always, you nailed this with rare perfection.

“You reminded us all to prioritise our mental health, if that slips away, nothing can work as it should.

“Thank you for all you have given us. It has been exhilarating!”

Simone Biles (Martin Rickett/PA)

She added it “takes strength to admit weakness”.

“It takes courage, after gruelling years of training, to walk away from a life-long dream. It takes humility to determine that teammates will likely score higher without her.

“Simone Biles is all class.”

Good morning to Mental Health ROYALTY @Simone_Biles and @naomiosaka only. — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) July 28, 2021

Television presenter Jameela Jamil called Biles mental health “royalty” in a post on Twitter.