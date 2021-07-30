Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 31st 2021
Jake Gyllenhaal shares passion for Bake Off and ‘mesmerising’ Prue Leith

By Press Association
July 30 2021, 7.34am Updated: July 30 2021, 7.58am
Jake Gyllenhaal (Ian West/PA)
Jake Gyllenhaal (Ian West/PA)

Jake Gyllenhaal has revealed he is a passionate fan of The Great British Bake Off and said he is “mesmerised” by judge Dame Prue Leith.

The US actor also revealed he is desperate to meet Paul Hollywood, and his love for the show is why he would never consider taking part in his own baking programme.

Brokeback Mountain star Gyllenhaal, who will next be heard lending his voice to the animated film Spirit Untamed, said he spent lockdown perfecting his own baking, but would never do it on television.

He told the PA news agency: “I have always cooked and I’ve always loved to cook, and there are many things that I have hoped and wished that I would be able to do, that I had always deemed in my mind to be impossible.

“And then I made them and it’s opened my entire world. Things like, literally no joke, a black and white cookie.

“I’ve searched the world for the perfect black and white cookie and never found it.

“And so now I get to try and make the perfect one for myself.”

Asked if he would ever take part in a baking show, he said: “In my mind, there’s literally nothing that can beat The Great British Baking Show (the US title for The Great British Bake Off).

Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2021
Dame Prue Leith (Matt Crossick/PA)

“So no, the answer to that is no. But I do hope to one day meet Paul Hollywood.

“Though Prue is my favourite. I’m mesmerised by her spectacles. Her coats or spectacles change and it’s almost as if they change every shot.

“Or do they change every show? I can’t figure it out. And I just adore her. Prue’s fantastic.

“I do really love Mr Hollywood, but you know, she’s amazing.”

Aside from baking, Gyllenhaal also lent his voice to the new animated film while in isolation at home.

The actor, who plays the father of young girl whose life is changed when she moves from the city to a small frontier town and befriends a horse, said it was a challenge to find the right place to record his voice on his own.

He said: “I played the entire role on my knees, in basically a prayer position by a bed, with two pillows over both sides of my head and a very heavy blanket over them,” he says with a laugh.

“We had a camera that had to shoot us doing the action so the animators could mimic our facial expressions, so I had a difficult time holding that screen up and talking to it at the same time and it was so, so hot.”

Spirit Untamed is released in UK cinemas on July 30.

