Friday, August 13th 2021
Entertainment / TV & Film

Heidi Montag has surgery in hope of conceiving second child with Spencer Pratt

By Press Association
August 13 2021, 9.15am
Heidi Montag, husband Spencer Pratt and son Gunner (PA)
Heidi Montag, husband Spencer Pratt and son Gunner (PA)

The Hills star Heidi Montag has revealed she has had surgery in the hope of conceiving a second child with husband Spencer Pratt.

The couple, who shot to fame on the US reality show and took part in Celebrity Big Brother in the UK in 2017, are already parents to son Gunner, three.

They have previously spoken openly about their desire to have a second child.

Montag, 34, said in a YouTube video documenting the experience that she had had a hysteroscopic polypectomy procedure,

The surgery aims to remove polyps, which are non-cancerous growths in the womb, according to the NHS.

In the clip, entitled “Heidi gets surgery to help her get pregnant”, Montag said: “I was feeling nervous last night about it, but I’m excited today.

“And I hoping that the surgery works and that this is the only reason I haven’t been able to get pregnant.”

In the video, Montag can be seen in a hospital gown and hairnet as she awaits anaesthesia.

She said: “Hopefully after this I can get pregnant, I am just reflecting, think it’s the perfect timing and meant to be.

“And so thankful I didn’t have other problems and complications from this.”

After the procedure she said: “I’m so happy to have this done, I’m feeling good and no cramping and the anaesthesia felt great.”

The video concluded with Montag and Pratt having a celebratory lunch with their son.

