Fleetwood Mac star Stevie Nicks reflects on drug issues

Stevie Nicks said she “saved” herself from drugs, as the Fleetwood Mac star reflected on her substance abuse issues.

The 73-year-old said if she publishes her memoirs she may omit her use of cocaine.

Speaking to country music star Tim McGraw on his Apple Music show Beyond The Influence Radio, Nicks said her experiences with drugs never “defined” her life.

“I managed to save myself,” she said. “I got through some pretty scary moments, but I saved me, nobody else saved me. I survived me. I survived my cocaine. I survived by myself.

“I checked myself into rehab. Nobody did that for me. I did it and that’s like with my whole life. So I would dance over those parts just to give the wisdom out to people.”

Nicks joined Fleetwood Mac in 1975 along with her then-boyfriend Lindsey Buckingham.

The band, formed in London in 1967, became one of the biggest groups in the world, with songs including Dreams, The Chain and Everywhere.

Arizona-born Nicks, who was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame both as part of Fleetwood Mac and as a solo artist, said she would break her life story up into four different books.

Stevie Nicks has cancelled her remaining 2021 performances over fears of the Delta variant (Ian West/PA)

She said: “I think that what I would do first, and only lately have I thought this, I might sit down at some point across the kitchen table with some of my girlfriends who have been there for a lot of it and put on a tape recorder and just start talking from the very beginning.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Nicks, who still performs both as a solo artist and with Fleetwood Mac, said she initially had no interest in going it alone before releasing her debut album in 1981.

“I loved being in a band,” she told McGraw. “Until 1981, I was not the least bit interested in having a solo career. Even when I decided I did want to do a solo record, I was not at all interested in leaving my band and not being in a band anymore. I just wrote way too many songs for Fleetwood Mac.”

Earlier this month Nicks announced she was cancelling her remaining performances in 2021 due to rising cases of Covid-19.