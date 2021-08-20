Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / Music

Demi Lovato says end of their engagement allowed them to become ‘authentic self’

By Press Association
August 20 2021, 4.43am
Demi Lovato said the end of their whirlwind engagement to actor Max Ehrich helped them come out as non-binary (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Demi Lovato said the end of their whirlwind engagement to actor Max Ehrich helped them come out as non-binary (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Demi Lovato said the end of their whirlwind engagement to actor Max Ehrich helped them come out as non-binary.

The chart-topping pop star said their pronouns are they/them in May, telling fans the decision had come “after a lot of healing & self-reflective work”.

Lovato, 29, was engaged to soap actor Ehrich, 30, for two months last year.

Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato said they began identifying as non-binary at the beginning of the pandemic (John Linton/PA)

Speaking to non-profit news organisation The 19th, Lovato, who revealed they first questioned their gender around the age of 10, said the end of the relationship led to them becoming “my most authentic self”.

Lovato said: “I met someone and I got into this straight relationship and that was great, but that led me to ignoring all the parts of myself that I didn’t think were digestible for my partner at the time, who ended up becoming my fiance.”

Lovato said the “dissolvement” of the relationship was “probably the best thing that’s happened to me”.

They added: “I was able to stand on my own two feet without needing someone else to validate me or to make me feel accepted.

“And when I said goodbye to that relationship, I also said goodbye to everything that was holding me back from being my most authentic self.”

Lovato said they told friends and family they were non-binary towards the end of last year after first identifying that way at the beginning of the pandemic.

A person who identifies as non-binary does not define themselves exclusively as masculine or feminine‍ and generally prefers they/them pronouns, rather than he/she.

New Mexico-born Lovato, a former Disney Channel star, suffered a near-fatal heroin overdose in 2018, having been sober for six years.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier