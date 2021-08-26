Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Game Of Thrones star Jacob Anderson lands role in Interview With The Vampire

By Press Association
August 26 2021, 4.52am
Game Of Thrones star Jacob Anderson is set to take the lead role in the Interview With The Vampire TV series (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Game Of Thrones star Jacob Anderson is set to take a lead role in a TV adaptation of Interview With The Vampire.

The British actor, best known for playing warrior Grey Worm on HBO’s sprawling fantasy epic, will play Louis de Pointe du Lac in AMC’s adaptation of Anne Rice’s 1976 novel, according to Variety.

It was previously announced Australian actor Sam Reid, 34, would portray Lestat de Lioncourt.

Jacob Anderson is set to star in a TV adaptation of Interview With The Vampire (Liam McBurney/PA)

Interview With The Vampire features the story of Louis, who tells a reporter in modern-day San Francisco he is a centuries-old vampire who once lived as a plantation owner in 18th century New Orleans.

He claims to have been turned into a vampire by Lestat, a charismatic creature of the night.

Rice’s novel launched a popular series of books and was adapted into a 1994 film.

The 92nd Academy Awards – Press Room – Los Angeles
Brad Pitt featured in the film adaptation of Interview With The Vampire (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

It starred Brad Pitt as Louis, Tom Cruise as Lestat and Christian Slater as the reporter.

Kirsten Dunst portrayed the child vampire Claudia.

As well as Game Of Thrones Anderson, 31, is known for his music career, releasing soul and trip hop material under the name Raleigh Ritchie.

Network AMC said its Interview With The Vampire adaptation is set to premiere in 2022.

