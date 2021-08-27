Jojo Siwa to make history on Dancing With The Stars

Social media star Jojo Siwa will make history on Dancing With The Stars as the first contestant to compete as part of a same-sex pairing.

The 18-year-old YouTube personality, who came out as gay in January, will find out who she is teamed up with when the show premieres next month.

Dancing With The Stars, the US version of Strictly Come Dancing, will also feature Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Suni Lee, network ABC said.

Siwa’s same-sex pairing will be the first in the show’s history.

The next season will be its 30th since it debuted in 2005.

Siwa, who is dating Kylie Prew, said: “I think it breaks a wall that’s never been broken down before.

“It’s normal for a girl to dance with a guy, and I think that’s really cool, but it’s really special that now not only do I get to share with the world that you get to love who you love, but also you get to dance with who you want to dance with.”

Dancing With The Stars’s watershed moment for same-sex couples comes a year after the BBC’s Strictly featured Olympic champion boxer Nicola Adams and dancer Katya Jones paired together.

From rum baba to the Rumba, all rise for star baker and now future #Strictly star John Whaite! 🕺 👉 https://t.co/8UDTG1YUUc pic.twitter.com/D68fZSGlQL — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 5, 2021

They were widely tipped to go far on the show before being forced to pull out due to Jones testing positive for Covid-19.

The next season of Strictly will include two men paired together for the first time.

Former Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite will dance with a male professional when the series airs in September.