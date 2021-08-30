Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mission: Impossible 7 studio sues insurance company over Covid stoppages

By Press Association
August 31 2021, 12.05am
Tom Cruise stars in Mission: Impossible 7, producers of which have launched legal action against an insurance company (Danny Lawson/PA)
The studio behind blockbuster Mission: Impossible 7 has sued its insurance company for allegedly not covering Covid costs incurred during delays in production.

The film, starring Tom Cruise as globe-trotting secret agent Ethan Hunt, has endured a difficult shoot due to the pandemic.

Production began in Venice, Italy, in February 2020 but shut down later that month due to illness of a “covered” person, according to Paramount’s lawsuit.

Tom Cruise
Work on the Tom Cruise-starring Mission Impossible 7 was repeatedly delayed during the pandemic (Matt Crossick/PA)

Filming was then reset to begin in Rome the following month, however in the face of the worsening pandemic the Italian government imposed quarantine measures, delaying work on the film.

Mission: Impossible 7 was later moved to the UK but production stopped again due to the virus.

The most recent shutdown – the seventh – came in June following positive tests for Covid-19 among the cast and crew in the UK, the lawsuit states.

However, Federal Insurance Company has refused to pay out fully for costs incurred due to the disruption, it is alleged.

The lawsuit, filed at a federal court in California, accuses insurer Federal of breach of contract and breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing.

Tom Cruise filming
Mission: Impossible filming took place in the UK but was disrupted by the pandemic (Danny Lawson/PA)

Paramount’s lawyers say the studio was covered for losses exceeding more than 100 million dollars (£73 million) resulting from delays and interruptions during production.

After incurring the “significant losses”, the studio then attempted to recoup its money from Federal, it is claimed.

However, Federal refused, the lawsuit states, and allegedly argued several of Paramount’s losses should be limited to a category of coverage providing only one million dollars (£73 million).

Federal and other insurers were warned for years about the potential risks of a pandemic and should have known it could face hefty pay outs in the event of a global health crisis, it is claimed.

It is said the insurer only paid a “small portion” of Paramount’s losses, “denying coverage for the majority of them” and as a result “breached the parties’ contract”.

The 22-page court filing states: “Federal’s conduct is contemptible and has been done with a conscious disregard of Paramount’s rights, constituting oppression, fraud, and/or malice.”

Paramount  is seeking unspecified damages.

This is not the first example of a studio suing an insurance company for Covid-induced losses.

Producers on the Ben Affleck action film Hypnotic launched legal action against an insurer for allegedly failing to extend its coverage amid delays in filming.

And producers making the second season of Apple TV+ drama The Morning Show also sued, alleging its insurer would not pay out on its production delays.

Both of those lawsuits were against Chubb National Insurance Company, the parent company of Federal.

Mission: Impossible 7, the latest instalment in the 3.5 billion dollar franchise, is set for release in May 2022.

