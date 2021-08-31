Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 1st 2021
Entertainment / Music

Kiss postpone tour dates after Gene Simmons tests positive for Covid-19

By Press Association
August 31 2021, 9.30pm
Rock band Kiss have cancelled four tour dates after co-lead singer Gene Simmons tested positive for Covid-19 (Katja Ogrin/PA)
Rock band Kiss have cancelled four tour dates after co-lead singer Gene Simmons tested positive for Covid-19.

The chart-topping group were forced to axe a performance in Pennsylvania last week after frontman Paul Stanley also contracted the virus.

At the time, Kiss, known for their distinctive on-stage makeup and outfits, said all members of the band and the crew on tour were fully vaccinated.

It has now been announced Simmons, 72, has tested positive and is “experiencing mild symptoms”.

The band and tour crew will now isolate for the next 10 days.

Kiss said they should be able to resume touring on September 9 with a performance in Irvine, California.

The postponed dates are stops in Michigan, Ohio, Illinois and Wisconsin.

All purchased tickets will be honoured for when new dates are announced, Kiss said.

Simmons, who co-founded Kiss in 1973 alongside Stanley, Ace Frehley, and Peter Criss, has previously spoken in support of vaccine mandates.

Gene Simmons
Gene Simmons of rock band Kiss has tested positive for Covid-19 (Ian West/PA)

“The idea that somebody says, ‘It’s my body and my choice’ is so idiotic,” he told a US radio show while discussing those hesitant to get the jab.

“What freedom?

“The freedom to infect everybody else?

“Seven hundred thousand Americans, close to it, are dead because of Covid.

“Of course it should be a law.”

The more contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 has led to a spike in case numbers across the US, harming the revival of the live entertainment industry.

America is averaging more than 150,000 daily new cases, while over 639,000 people have died after contracting the virus since the pandemic began, according to official figures.

Musicians including Stevie Nicks, Garth Brooks and Nine Inch Nails have all axed their performances for the rest of the year, citing concern over the Delta variant.

