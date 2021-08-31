Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Will Smith reveals upcoming actor who will star in Fresh Prince reboot

By Press Association
August 31 2021, 11.53pm
Will Smith has revealed the upcoming actor who will play the role that once made him famous in a reboot of The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air (Ian West/PA)
Will Smith has revealed the upcoming actor who will play the role that once made him famous in a reboot of The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air.

The Hollywood star stunned newcomer Jabari Banks by announcing the news while on a video call together.

Banks will play the role of Will, the character that catapulted Smith, 52, to stardom after the show became a hit in the 1990s.

Sharing the news to Banks, Smith said: “It is an absolute pleasure to meet you, to be on with you, and from the deepest parts of my heart I want to say congratulations to you.

“You have the role of Will on Bel-Air.”

A delighted Banks replied: “I’m ready, I’m so ready.”

The actor revealed his father sent him an article about the audition and suggested he try out before his agent landed him a spot.

“This is a dream come true,” Banks said.

The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air starred Smith as a fictionalised version of himself, a streetwise teenager who is sent to live with his wealthy aunt and uncle in their Bel Air mansion after getting into a fight in his hometown of Philadelphia.

It ran for six seasons from 1990 to 1996.

The reboot, from NBC streaming service Peacock, is based on Morgan Cooper’s 2019 viral spec trailer Bel-air.

Producers said it is set in the modern day and described it as a serialised one-hour “dramatic analogue” to the half-hour sitcom of the original.

