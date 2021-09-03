Grey’s Anatomy announces return of classic character

Kate Walsh is set to return to the long-running medical drama Grey’s Anatomy for season 18.

The American actress, 53, will reprise her role as gynaecological and neonatal surgeon Dr Addison Montgomery, who she played for the first eight series until 2012.

The series, created by Shonda Rhimes, will also see Walsh’s character reunite with former love rival Dr Meredith Grey, played by Ellen Pompeo.

It’s official!! @katewalsh — aka Dr. Addison Forbes Montgomery — is coming home and my heart is so so so happy ❤️❤️❤️ #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/xS2Z1XJIV3 — shondaland tv (@shondaland) September 3, 2021

In a video shared by Shondaland, Rhimes’ production company, Walsh said: “Hi Shondaland, Kate Walsh here and guess who’s back.

“That’s right friends, Dr Addison Montgomery is coming back to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

“It feels so good to be home again, joining Shonda, Ellen and the rest of the incredible cast on season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy.

“Just wait till you see what she’s got in store for you.

“Stay tuned to make sure you’re following right here and @KateWalsh to see more.”

Walsh first appeared in the show’s season one finale as the estranged wife of Derek Shepherd, played by Patrick Dempsey.

She became a series regular for seasons two and three before dropping back to making guest appearances up until season eight as her character went on to star in her own spinoff series, titled Private Practice.

The spinoff, which aired for six seasons from 2007 to 2013, followed Dr Montgomery after she left Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital (previously called Seattle Grace Hospital) to join a private practice in Los Angeles.

The medical drama has featured a star-studded cast throughout the years, including actresses Sandra Oh and Katherine Heigl.

Walsh has also starred in the hard-hitting teen drama 13 Reasons Why as Olivia Baker, as well as the hit Netflix series The Umbrella Academy and Emily In Paris.