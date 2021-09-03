Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Actress Kaley Cuoco and husband Karl Cook ‘agree to separate’

By Press Association
September 3 2021, 7.12pm
Kaley Cuoco (Ian West/PA)
Actress Kaley Cuoco is to separate from her husband Karl Cook, it has been reported.

According to US publication People, the couple said in a statement they have realised their “current paths have taken us in opposite directions”.

Cuoco, 35, married the professional equestrian rider in 2018.

66th Primetime Emmy Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles
According to People, their statement said: “Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realised that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions.

“We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together.

“There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary.

“We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further.”

They had been together since 2016 and got engaged on Cuoco’s birthday in November 2017.

Cuoco was previously married to former professional tennis player Ryan Sweeting.

The actress is best known for starring in American sitcom The Big Bang Theory, playing Penny since the programme started in 2007 until it finished in 2019.

