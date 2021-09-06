Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hugh Jackman pays tribute to his ‘extraordinary’ father after his death

By Press Association
September 6 2021, 1.16pm
Hugh Jackman (Ian West/PA)
Hugh Jackman has paid tribute to his “extraordinary” father after his death.

The Greatest Showman star, 52, revealed his father Christopher died on Sunday, which was Father’s Day in his native Australia.

He wrote on Twitter: “In the early hours of Father’s Day (AU), my Dad peacefully passed away.

“And whilst there is deep sadness, I’m filled with such gratitude and love. 

“My dad was, in a word, extraordinary.

“He devoted his life to his family, his work and his faith.

“I pray he’s now at peace with God.”

Jackman’s parents moved to Australia from England as part of the Ten Pound Poms migration scheme in the 1960s.

He has previously revealed his mother left Australia and returned to England when he was a child, leaving his father to raise five children alone.

He has since reconciled with his mother and shared a photo of her on Instagram last month.

The Wolverine actor has praised him as a formative presence in his life, previously writing on Instagram: “Happy Father’s Day to the man who taught me to show respect for others, for education, for being led by your passions.

“Who taught me to never stop growing and learning.

“To work hard and realise that preparation is the bedrock for success.

“And above all, to find purpose beyond oneself.

“I love you dad!”

