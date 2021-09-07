Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 7th 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / TV & Film

Susan Sarandon and Anna Friel to star in country music drama

By Press Association
September 7 2021, 10.50pm
Susan Sarandon and Anna Friel will star in a TV drama about a country music dynasty (PA)
Susan Sarandon and Anna Friel will star in a TV drama about a country music dynasty.

Monarch is described by network Fox as a “Texas-sized” series featuring a fictional “first family” of American country music.

Oscar-winner Sarandon, 74, will play Dottie Cantrell Roman, a titan of the genre who made it to the top with the help of her beloved husband, Albie.

Susan Sarandon
However, her success is built on a lie, according to network Fox.

British star Friel, 45, will star as Nicky Roman, who is described as being willing to stop at nothing to preserve her family’s legacy while furthering her own quest for stardom.

Monarch is produced by Fox Entertainment and marks the network’s first fully owned scripted series since it separated from 20th Century Fox in 2019.

Sarandon, an actress and activist, is known for films including Thelma & Louise, Lorenzo’s Oil and Little Women.

Friel, who was born in Rochdale, Greater Manchester, first found fame appearing in Channel 4 soap Brookside.

She also starred in US comedy series Pushing Daisies.

Monarch is set to premiere in the US in January next year.

