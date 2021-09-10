Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gossip Girl reboot returning for second season, HBO says

By Press Association
September 10 2021, 6.24am
The Gossip Girl reboot, which stars Jordan Alexander, has been renewed for a second season, network HBO said (HBO Max/PA)
The Gossip Girl reboot has been renewed for a second season, network HBO said.

The revived teen drama, which was broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK, premiered earlier this year.

It offered a new take on the massively popular original series, bringing viewers  a fresh group of private school teenagers trying to navigate a New York City vastly different to the one home to the original Gossip Girl.

Gossip Girl reboot
The Gossip Girl reboot will return for a second season, network HBO has said (HBO Max/PA)

Announcing a second season, HBO touted the reboot as a huge ratings success for its HBO Max streaming service.

Gossip Girl enjoyed the best launch for a HBO Max original drama series this year, the network said.

The series was also a massive success in terms of social media engagement, according to HBO.

The first six episodes of the show are available now, with six more to follow.

The reboot stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith.

Kristen Bell voiced the all-knowing Gossip Girl throughout the series’ original run from 2007-2012.

Its cast included Blake Lively, Leighton Meester and Chace Crawford.

