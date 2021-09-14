Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 14th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Rihanna and Asap Rocky make eye-catching Met Gala appearance

By Press Association
September 14 2021, 4.30am Updated: September 14 2021, 6.34am
Rihanna and Asap Rocky made an eye-catching appearance at the Met Gala, bringing winter chic to the carpet (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Rihanna and Asap Rocky made an eye-catching appearance at the Met Gala, bringing winter chic to the carpet.

The couple were the final celebrities to walk the carpet, according to Vogue, and turned heads in striking outfits.

Pop superstar and businesswoman Rihanna, 33, wore a black, over-sized coat dress, featuring a high collar and flared hem.

She completed the look with a matching hat.

2021 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Rihanna wore a striking ensemble to the Met Gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Asap Rocky, 32, wrapped himself up in a multi-coloured blanket from designer ERL.

Rihanna and her rapper boyfriend arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art after Vogue’s livestream of the carpet had finished.

2021 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Rihanna and Asap Rocky turned heads at the Met Gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Fans on social media had feared she would not make the event, despite it being announced she was hosting an after-party.

This year’s Met Gala theme was In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.

Rihanna, who has been dating Asap Rocky since last year, is a regular Met Gala attendee.

In 2018, when she was a co-chair, she wore a papal-inspired outfit for the theme of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.

