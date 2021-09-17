Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 17th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Angelina Jolie ‘honoured’ to meet gymnasts who testified about sexual abuse

By Press Association
September 17 2021, 10.29am
Angelina Jolie said she was ‘honoured’ to meet the gymnasts who gave evidence to US politicians about being sexually abused (Ian West/PA)
Angelina Jolie said she was ‘honoured’ to meet the gymnasts who gave evidence to US politicians about being sexually abused (Ian West/PA)

Angelina Jolie said she was “honoured” to meet the gymnasts who gave evidence to US politicians about being sexually abused.

Olympic gold medal-winning stars Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney and Aly Raisman were among those who told Congress that the FBI and gymnastics officials turned a “blind eye” to misconduct.

USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar abused hundreds of women and is serving decades in prison.

Hollywood star and activist Jolie visited the White House to discuss legislation combating violence against women.

While in Washington DC, the Oscar-winner met some of the gymnasts who testified, sharing a picture to Instagram alongside Maroney, Raisman, Maggie Nichols, Kaylee Lorincz and Jessica Howard.

The 46-year-old wrote in the caption: “I was honoured to meet with some of the brave US gymnasts who appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee yesterday.

“I’m in awe of their courage and commitment to preventing future failures to investigate abuse. As Aly Raisman said in her testimony, ‘Over 100 victims could have been spared the abuse. All we needed was one adult to do the right thing.’

Doctor Sexual Assault FBI
(L to R) US gymnasts Aly Raisman, Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney and Maggie Nichols spoke about being sexually abused (Saul Loeb/Pool/AP)

“Sending support and respect to them, and to all who are reliving this trauma so that system reforms can occur.”

Jolie was at the White House to discuss the Violence Against Women Act, a landmark piece of legislation that has been championed by Joe Biden.

In her Instagram post, she added the hashtag #StopViolenceAgainstWomen.

Jolie joined Instagram in August and used her first post to highlight the plight of young women in Afghanistan.

She already has more than 10 million followers.

The USA Gymnastics sex abuse scandal involved hundreds of victims.

Nassar was ultimately charged in 2016 with federal child pornography offences and sexual abuse charges in Michigan.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier