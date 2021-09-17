Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / TV & Film

Penn Badgley struggles to hide from violent past in You season three trailer

By Press Association
September 17 2021, 8.23pm
Penn Badgley struggles to escape his violent past in the trailer for You season three (John P Fleenor/Netflix/PA)
Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti struggle to escape their violent pasts in the trailer for You season three.

The popular Netflix series is back, with Joe (Badgley) and Love (Pedretti) now married and raising their baby having moved to the idyllic Northern California enclave of Madre Linda.

Joe, a serial killer, is committed to his new role of father but fears for Love’s lethal impulses.

“We’re just the nice, normal neighbours next-door,” Joe tells his wife in the trailer. “We are a team.”

However, it appears the couple’s attempts at normality are doomed.

The teaser, set to a mournful cover of Britney Spears’s …Baby One More Time, shows Joe becoming obsessed with their next-door neighbour.

“Neither one of you is going to kill your spouse,” a couple’s therapist tells Joe and Love. “You’re many things but you are not murderers.”

The trailer later shows them burying a body while their little boy sits in a baby carrier.

Michaela McManus, Shalita Grant, Travis Van Winkle, Dylan Arnold and Scott Speedman will also star in You season three.

Based on the best-selling novel by Caroline Kepnes, psychological thriller series You arrived in 2018.

It moved exclusively to Netflix for its second season.

You season three begins streaming on October 15.

