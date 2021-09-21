Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ariana Grande makes her coaching debut on The Voice US

By Press Association
September 21 2021, 3.40am
Ariana Grande proved a hit as she made her debut as a coach on The Voice US (Dave Meyers/PA)
Ariana Grande proved a hit as she made her debut as a coach on The Voice US.

The pop superstar joined the show as a replacement for Nick Jonas, appearing alongside her fellow celebrities John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton on the panel.

And Grande wasted no time in getting stuck in.

During the season premiere, the Positions singer found herself pitted against Clarkson and Legend for talented hopeful Katie Rae Mortimer.

Mortimer, a stay-at-home mother, wowed the panel with a cover of country music star Maren Morris’s The Bones.

Clarkson bonded with the contestant over their both having young sons, before Grande made a tongue-in-cheek offer to have a baby for her if she joined her team.

When Legend made his pitch, Grande interrupted by playing her hit Thank U, Next through the soundstage.

The move impressed defending champion Shelton.

“You can tell she’s been a fan of the show for a long time and she’s incredibly sneaky,” the country music star said.

Grande got her wish and Mortimer became the first member of Team Ariana.

Grande told her: “I trust your instincts. I only want to help you execute your vision for yourself as an artist. I might be new here, but I have a lot of experience as well.

“I’ve been through hell and back and I would love to work together and create and sing and be your coach.”

Grande also added nurse Vaughn Mugol to her team after being impressed by his cover of Ed Sheeran’s The A Team.

Grande is aiming to follow in the footsteps of Clarkson and Legend in winning her maiden season.

The celebrity coaches were not contained to judging the talent on offer.

They took to the stage for a performance of their own, delivering an energetic mash-up of Aretha Franklin’s Respect and Sam And Dave’s Hold On, I’m Comin’.

