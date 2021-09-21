Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 22nd 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / TV & Film

Melanie C performs to Spice Girls hit during Dancing With The Stars debut

By Press Association
September 21 2021, 9.34am
Mel C (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Mel C (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Melanie C danced to a Spice Girls hit as she made her debut on the US version of Strictly Come Dancing.

The singer performed a cha-cha-cha to hit Wannabe as she took to the dancefloor on Dancing With The Stars.

Dressed in a red and blue sequinned outfit, she emerged from a black cab before performing the routine with partner Gleb Savchenko.

Before taking to the floor, she wrote on Twitter: “Oh my goodness! It’s nearly time and I can’t wait to get on that dance floor in all my glitter, and give it my absolute best!

“Thank you for all your beautiful messages of support, I hope I can do you all proud!”

The track, released in 1996 as the debut single from the Spice Girls, propelled the girl group to international stardom.

The British star, real name Melanie Chisholm, is one of 15 contestants on the current series of the show, which also features social media star Jojo Siwa as the first contestant to compete as part of a same-sex pairing.

The 18-year-old YouTube personality, who came out as gay in January, is teamed up with dancer Jenna Johnson.

The duo performed a quickstep to Are You Gonna Be My Girl by Jet.

Also taking part in the show is actor Brian Austin Green, Olympic gymnast Suni Lee, actress Melora Hardin and social media star Olivia Jade, the daughter of actress Lori Loughlin, who spent two months behind bars for paying bribes to get her two daughters into university.

