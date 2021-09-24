Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter off to nightmare start at Ryder Cup

By Press Association
September 24 2021, 5.47pm
Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter look over a shot on the second hole during their foursomes match at the Ryder Cup (Charlie Neibergall/AP)
Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter were battling to avoid a thumping defeat as world number one Jon Rahm led from the front on the opening day of the 43rd Ryder Cup.

Rahm was in inspired form alongside Sergio Garcia in the first foursomes match at Whistling Straits, holing from almost 60 feet on the fourth hole as the European pair took control against Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

But it was an entirely different story in the final match as McIlroy and Poulter lost the first five holes to Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, who covered that stretch in three under par.

That left the European pair in danger of suffering the heaviest ever defeat in a foursomes match, the largest margin of victory of 7 and 6 most recently achieved by Phil Mickelson and Keegan Bradley against Lee Westwood and Luke Donald in 2012.

Westwood, who is making a record-equalling 11th appearance in the Ryder Cup, and Matt Fitzpatrick were one down after 10 holes against Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger, with Paul Casey and Viktor Hovland two down after 11 against Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa.

Garcia already holds the record for most points won in the Ryder Cup with 25.5, while another win here would be his 23rd victory, equalling the record held by Nick Faldo.

Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter line up ahead of their foursomes match against Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay on day one of the 43rd Ryder Cup (Anthony Behar/PA)

A birdie on the 10th took Garcia and Rahm three up before their opponents birdied the 13th to close the gap.

Although the atmosphere on the first tee had been somewhat subdued, especially when compared to Hazeltine in 2016 and Paris in 2018, Europe’s players and backroom staff were booed when they arrived on the tee.

