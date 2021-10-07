Netflix urged to pull Dave Chappelle’s latest stand-up special over trans jokes

An error occurred. Please try again.

Netflix has been urged to pull Dave Chappelle’s latest stand-up special over jokes allegedly discriminatory against transgender people.

The revered US comic said “gender is a fact” in his show The Closer and shared his backing for JK Rowling.

The Harry Potter author attracted strong criticism for statements about the concept of biological sex.

Dave Chappelle's brand has become synonymous with ridiculing trans people and other marginalized communities. Negative reviews and viewers loudly condemning his latest special is a message to the industry that audiences don't support platforming anti-LGBTQ diatribes. We agree. https://t.co/yOIyT54819 — GLAAD (@glaad) October 6, 2021

Chappelle said he is “team TERF” – the acronym for trans-exclusionary radical feminist.

Advocacy group GLAAD accused Chappelle of delivering “anti-LGBTQ diatribes”.

Quote tweeting a negative review of The Closer, it said: “Dave Chappelle’s brand has become synonymous with ridiculing trans people and other marginalised communities.

“Negative reviews and viewers loudly condemning his latest special is a message to the industry that audiences don’t support platforming anti-LGBTQ diatribes. We agree.”

Dave Chappelle has found himself in hot water over jokes about the trans community (Mathieu Bitton/Netflix/PA)

GLAAD also retweeted a post accusing Chappelle, 48, of serving “stupid routines about #LGBTQ people”.

The National Black Justice Coalition was also critical of the special and demanded Netflix pull it from the platform.

The coalition’s executive director David Johns said: “With 2021 on track to be the deadliest year on record for transgender people in the United States – the majority of whom are Black transgender people – Netflix should know better. Perpetuating transphobia perpetuates violence.

“Netflix should immediately pull The Closer from its platform and directly apologise to the transgender community.”

“It is deeply disappointing that Netflix allowed Dave Chappelle’s lazy and hostile transphobia and homophobia to air on its platform." -David J. Johns Read the full article on his special with the link https://t.co/v9TxhENZbE pic.twitter.com/aZJcx39cLy — NBJC (@NBJContheMove) October 6, 2021

This is not the first time Chappelle, widely considered one of the greatest stand-up comics of all time, has been accused of transphobia.

His previous Netflix specials included jokes about Caitlyn Jenner and the trans community.

The Closer marks Chappelle’s sixth special with the streaming giant after he signed a multi-million dollar deal in 2016.

Netflix and Chappelle have been contacted for comment.