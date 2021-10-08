Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ronnie Wood recalls final meeting with Rolling Stones band mate Charlie Watts

By Press Association
October 8 2021, 4.17am
Ronnie Wood has recalled his final meeting with Charlie Watts, revealing he spoke to his Rolling Stones bandmate weeks before he died (Yui Mok/PA)

Ronnie Wood has recalled his final meeting with Charlie Watts, revealing he spoke to his Rolling Stones bandmate weeks before he died.

Watts, the group’s beloved drummer, died in August at a London hospital at the age of 80.

His death led to an outpouring of tributes from around the world of rock and roll.

Ronnie Wood has recalled his final meeting with late Rolling Stones bandmate Charlie Watts (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Guitarist Wood, 74, said he visited Watts before he died – in the same hospital room where Wood was treated for cancer in 2020.

“We call it the Rolling Stones suite,” Wood told the Los Angeles Times. “We watched horse racing on TV and just shot the breeze.

“I could tell he was pretty tired and fed up with the whole deal. He said, ‘I was really hoping to be out of here by now,’ then after that there was a complication or two and I wasn’t allowed back. No-one was.”

Guitarist Keith Richards, 77, told the newspaper he was still coming to terms with his friend’s death, which occurred following an unspecified medical procedure.

He said: “I’m still trying to put it together in my head. I don’t think I can be very erudite on Charlie at the moment.”

The band has embarked on its No Filter tour of the US and paid tribute to Watts on stage in St Louis, Missouri, during their first major performance following his death.

Sir Mick Jagger said Watts would have wanted them to go ahead with the tour, which had been delayed by the pandemic.

He said: “We’d already postponed it by a year, and Charlie said to me, ‘You need to go out there. All the crew that have been out of work – you’re not gonna put them out of work again’. So I think it was the right decision to keep going.

“The band still sounds great onstage, and everyone’s been really responsive at the couple of big shows we’ve done so far.”

The 13-date No Filter tour is scheduled to end in Austin, Texas, on November 20.

