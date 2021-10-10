Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Highlights from Kim Kardashian West’s Saturday Night Live sketches

By Press Association
October 10 2021, 6.33am
Kim Kardashian West showed she was game for a laugh with her Saturday Night Live hosting debut (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Kim Kardashian West showed she was game for a laugh with her Saturday Night Live hosting debut.

The billionaire opened the show with close to the bone jokes about her sex tape and famous family.

And she showed off her acting skills in a series of sketches featuring A-list cameos.

Here are some of the highlights from Kardashian West’s Saturday Night Live slot:

In The People’s Kourt

Kardashian West played her older sister Kourtney in a legal sketch, doing her best to impersonate the Poosh lifestyle brand founder.

She oversaw disputes between members of her family – including an SNL star playing herself, hidden away behind her infamous all-black Met Gala outfit.

Kris Jenner appeared as herself, suing daughters Kylie and Kendall.

Kardashian West also sent up Kourtney’s very public romance with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Aladdin

Kardashian West played Jasmine opposite Pete Davidson’s Aladdin, who confessed he was intimidated by her.

While seated on a magic carpet, Davidson admitted, “physically I can’t handle you”, joking: “If we go all the way you might, like, break me. My thing might break.”

Kardashian West’s Jasmine tried to reassure him, but Davidson’s insecurities were worsened by news of her A-list ex-partners.

The sketch ended with SNL cast member Bowen Yang as the genie, granting Davidson’s wish for a physical improvement to impress Kardashian West’s Jasmine.

Kardashian West quipped: “That is better – even though it’s the wrong colour.”

They then shared a kiss.

The Dream Guy

Kardashian West starred as a contestant on a parody of the hugely popular US dating show The Bachelor.

It included A-list cameos in the form of superstar comedian Chris Rock, professional wrestler John Cena, Gossip Girl actor Chace Crawford and Grey’s Anatomy’s Jesse Williams.

Kardashian West handed out tokens of her affection to each celebrity – including  Amy Schumer, who appeared as a producer on The Dream Guy.

Schumer’s acting almost caused Kardashian West to break character and the reality star struggled not to burst into laughter.

The sketch ended with Zeke, a nerdy ordinary joe played by SNL cast member Kyle Mooney, being rejected by Kardashian West and walking off into a flaming pit.

The Switch

Kardashian West, tired of her hectic lifestyle, traded places with SNL cast member Aidy Bryant – but soon had regrets.

They switched lives for 24 hours, with Bryant getting a taste of Kardashian West’s career and being mobbed by photographers.

Kardashian West soon wanted a return to her own life and found Bryant hanging out with her mother and sister Khloe.

It included a joke about Jenner walking around with a handbag full of cash.

They eventually switched back – but not before Kardashian West joked: “I can’t believe I slept with Aidy’s husband.”

Local newscast

Kardashian West played a dim lottery presenter at a zany local news channel in another sketch.

Repeated errors in the draw resulted in weird items such as meatballs, car keys and pieces of bread being brought out instead of numbers.

A mechanic tasked with fixing the machine met a grisly end.

The next draw brought up items including a screw driver, a moustache, a detached finger and blood.

