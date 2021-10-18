Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Zach Galifianakis says ‘dark side’ of social media is taking over

By Press Association
October 18 2021, 5.16pm
Zach Galifianakis (Ian West/PA)
Zach Galifianakis (Ian West/PA)

Zach Galifianakis has said the “dark side seems to be taking over” on social media.

The actor stars in new children’s film Ron’s Gone Wrong, a story of friendship in the age of social media that follows Barney, a socially awkward schoolboy and his malfunctioning digitally-connected device Ron.

The Hangover star Galifianakis, who plays Ron in the film, said he tries to “stay away” from social media.

Zach Galifianakis (Ian West/PA)
Zach Galifianakis (Ian West/PA)

He told the PA news agency: “It’s not that I don’t understand it, it just seems very noisy and there seems to be a lot of people disagreeing – and some of those people are robots.

“There’s just not enough validity in it to me, so I ignore it.”

He added there is a “science” to the way social media has been constructed that aims to give people the “high” of a dopamine boost as they get more followers.

He compared social media companies to drug dealers, adding: “At first it didn’t seem all bad, it seemed like a really great thing, and the dark side seems to be taking over.”

Social media is “trying to get you to be outraged over things that when you read it in 140 characters only”.

“You know, life is more nuanced than that,” he said.

“It is. It’s more complicated.”

Cast and crew at the world premiere of Ron's Gone Wrong (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Cast and crew at the world premiere of Ron’s Gone Wrong (Jonathan Brady/PA)

He said he once overheard a conversation between two teenage girls about their mobile phones.

“I hear one of them go, ‘Ever since Stephanie talked me out of having a cell phone, my life has gotten a lot easier’,” he said.

“And I’ll never forget that.”

He added it is “remarkable” for it to be unusual for a teenager not to have a mobile phone.

He said young people are being “burdened” with problems and are “not allowed to be kids”.

Galifianakis’ Ron’s Gone Wrong co-star Ed Helm said he thinks young people “are really starting to learn and hear about some of the blow back and some of the pain and damage” that social media can cause.

“And they’re certainly in their lives experiencing it, and I hope that we’re transitioning into a much more responsible and positive interface with these things,” he added.

Ron’s Gone Wrong came out in cinemas on Friday following its premiere at the London Film Festival.

