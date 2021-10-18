Matt Baker to restart Rickshaw Challenge for BBC Children In Need

An error occurred. Please try again.

Matt Baker is to return with the 2021 edition of his annual fundraiser The Great Rickshaw Relay Challenge.

This year’s ride will see a team of five young people take on different legs of the journey, travelling through their home towns and visiting places which hold significance for them.

Each of the participants has been supported by BBC Children In Need in the past.

Matt Baker (Ian West/PA)

Baker will be present as the baton is passed between each of the participants.

He said: “I can’t wait to join Harrison, Millie, Liv, Rainbow and Thomas for the 11th Rickshaw Challenge, and together raise money for BBC Children In Need.

“The first ever Great Rickshaw Relay Challenge one-off special will provide a behind-the-scenes look at how we get the rickshaw on the road and the trials and tribulations over an incredible week with some inspirational young people.

“It’s been a big part of my life over the last 10 years and I’m over the moon we’ve managed to find a way of it happening again and show viewers how their donations help change young lives.”

A one-off special programme titled The Great Rickshaw Relay Challenge will follow the group’s progress.

Matt Baker (BBC/PA)

It will air in the run-up to this year’s BBC Children In Need appeal.

Simon Antrobus, chief executive of BBC Children In Need, said: “It is always such a privilege to see the positive impact each Rickshaw Challenge has on the young participants, being part of a team and challenging themselves to help raise awareness and money for a cause that they hold so close to their hearts.

“This year’s new one-off special will allow the courageous young people to tell their inspiring life stories in detail and show viewers how their donations make a difference to real young lives across the UK.

“I’ll be championing Matt and the 2021 team every step of the way.”

Rachel Ashdown, BBC commissioning editor for comedy and entertainment, said: “For 10 years Matt and The One Show team have done a brilliant job in raising a huge amount of money to help young people across the UK.

“I am thrilled that in this one-hour special we will be able to tell the story of the next generation of rickshaw riders and am so grateful to Matt for once again taking on this super-human challenge.”

The challenge will run from November 1 to November 5.