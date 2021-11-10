Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
People magazine announces its 2021 sexiest man alive

By Press Association
November 10 2021, 5.36am
Marvel star Paul Rudd has been named the sexiest man alive by People magazine (Ian West/PA)
Marvel star Paul Rudd has been named the sexiest man alive by People magazine.

The US actor, 52, takes the title from Michael B Jordan, who won the crown last year.

The news was announced by Stephen Colbert on his The Late Show, which included Rudd undergoing tests on his attractiveness.

He told People: “I do have an awareness, enough to know that when people hear that I’d be picked for this, they would say, ‘What?’

“This is not false humility. There are so many people that should get this before me.”

Rudd is famed for his youthful appearance and his films include Clueless, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up and This Is 40.

He plays Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starring in blockbusters such as Captain America: Civil War, Ant-Man And The Wasp and Avengers: Endgame.

As well as his film career, Rudd played Mike Hannigan in Friends.

Previous holders of the sexiest man alive title include Hollywood heart-throbs Brad Pitt, Sir Sean Connery, Mel Gibson, Tom Cruise, George Clooney and Idris Elba.

Rudd has been married to wife Julie Yaeger since 2003 and they have children Jack, 17, and Darby, 12.

He said his wife was “stupefied” by his new title.

He told People: “But you know she was very sweet about it. After some giggling and shock, she said ‘Oh, they got it right.’ And that was very sweet. She was probably not telling the truth, but what’s she going to say?”

New Jersey-born Rudd’s big break came in 1995 when he starred in teen comedy Clueless alongside Alicia Silverstone.

His other early career movies included Halloween: The Curse Of Michael Myers, Romeo + Juliet and Wet Hot American Summer.

Rudd played a dual role in 2019 Netflix comedy series Living With Yourself.

Captain America actor Chris Evans had been tipped to take the sexiest man alive crown before Rudd was unveiled as the winner.

