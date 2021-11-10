Former winners of People magazine’s sexiest man alive title

An error occurred. Please try again.

Paul Rudd is the latest Hollywood star to earn the title of sexiest man alive from People magazine.

The American actor, 52, has taken the crown from Michael B Jordan.

Previous winners include a who’s who of male celebrity from the last 36 years.

Here is a look at some former winners:

Mel Gibson was the first to be named sexiest man alive, taking the title in 1985. By this point in his career, Gibson’s film credits included Mad Max and Gallipoli (Stan Honda/PA Archive)

Sir Sean Connery defied his 60 years to take the title in 1989, beating the likes of Michael Jordan and Ken Wahl. The People cover described Sir Sean as ‘older, balder… and better!’ (Andrew Parsons/PA Archive)

On the back of stellar turns in blockbuster movies Top Gun and Rain Man, Tom Cruise won in 1990 with People saying he can ‘make a hit just by showing up’ (Ian West/PA)

The late Patrick Swayze won in 1991 afters smouldering roles in Ghost and Dirty Dancing. People described him as ‘Hollywood’s hunk with a heart’ (Joel Ryan/PA)

Brad Pitt holds the distinction of having won the title twice, first in 1995 and then again in 2000 (David Davies/PA)

Star of ER George Clooney is another who has done the double, gracing the cover in 1997 and 2006 (Ian West/PA)

Another 007, Pierce Brosnan, won the award in 2001. At that point, he had appeared in three Bond films (Ian West/PA)

Johnny Depp, who starred as Jack Sparrow in the Pirates Of The Caribbean films, won in 2003. He joined an exclusive club when winning again in 2009 (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Matt Damon, who starred in The Bourne Ultimatum, won in 2007 (Ian West/PA)

In 2010, Ryan Reynolds was the first Canadian to take the award. He joked at the time ‘This gives my family entry into teasing me for the rest of my life’ (Jonathan Brady/PA)

In 2012, it was Channing Tatum’s turn to hold the title. He is best known for starring in stripper comedy Magic Mike and 21 Jump Street (PA)

Former England captain David Beckham took the title in 2015 and told the magazine he does not think of himself as a sexy person (Mike Egerton/PA)

Another Briton, Idris Elba, won in 2018 and admitted it was an ‘ego boost’ (Ian West/PA)

Multi-award winning singer John Legend is another former winner. His wife Chrissy Teigen was delighted by the news and changed her Twitter bio to reflect the fact she was sleeping with the sexiest man alive (Ian West/PA)