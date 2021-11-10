Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Former winners of People magazine’s sexiest man alive title

By Press Association
November 10 2021, 5.38am
Idris Elba, Ryan Reynolds and Michael B Jordan are all previous winners of People magazine’s sexiest man alive title (PA)
Idris Elba, Ryan Reynolds and Michael B Jordan are all previous winners of People magazine’s sexiest man alive title (PA)

Paul Rudd is the latest Hollywood star to earn the title of sexiest man alive from People magazine.

The American actor, 52, has taken the crown from Michael B Jordan.

Previous winners include a who’s who of male celebrity from the last 36 years.

Here is a look at some former winners:

Mel Gibson
Mel Gibson was the first to be named sexiest man alive, taking the title in 1985. By this point in his career, Gibson’s film credits included Mad Max and Gallipoli (Stan Honda/PA Archive)
Sir Sean Connery
Sir Sean Connery defied his 60 years to take the title in 1989, beating the likes of Michael Jordan and Ken Wahl. The People cover described Sir Sean as ‘older, balder… and better!’ (Andrew Parsons/PA Archive)
Tom Cruise
On the back of stellar turns in blockbuster movies Top Gun and Rain Man, Tom Cruise won in 1990 with People saying he can ‘make a hit just by showing up’ (Ian West/PA)
Patrick Swayze
The late Patrick Swayze won in 1991 afters smouldering roles in Ghost and Dirty Dancing. People described him as ‘Hollywood’s hunk with a heart’ (Joel Ryan/PA)
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt holds the distinction of having won the title twice, first in  1995 and then again in 2000 (David Davies/PA)
George Clooney
Star of ER George Clooney is another who has done the double, gracing the cover in 1997 and 2006 (Ian West/PA)
Pierce Brosnan
Another 007, Pierce Brosnan, won the award in 2001. At that point, he had appeared in three Bond films (Ian West/PA)
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp, who starred as Jack Sparrow in the Pirates Of The Caribbean films, won in 2003. He joined an exclusive club when winning again in 2009 (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
Matt Damon
Matt Damon, who starred in The Bourne Ultimatum, won in 2007 (Ian West/PA)
Ryan Reynolds
In 2010, Ryan Reynolds was the first Canadian to take the award. He joked at the time ‘This gives my family entry into teasing me for the rest of my life’ (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Channing Tatum
In 2012, it was Channing Tatum’s turn to hold the title. He is best known for starring in stripper comedy Magic Mike and 21 Jump Street (PA)
David Beckham
Former England captain David Beckham took the title in 2015 and told the magazine he does not think of himself as a sexy person (Mike Egerton/PA)
Idris Elba
Another Briton, Idris Elba, won in 2018 and admitted it was an ‘ego boost’ (Ian West/PA)
John Legend
Multi-award winning singer John Legend is another former winner. His wife Chrissy Teigen was delighted by the news and changed her Twitter bio to reflect the fact she was sleeping with the sexiest man alive (Ian West/PA)
Just Mercy UK Special Screening – London
Michael B Jordan was the 2020 sexiest man alive but has been replaced by Paul Rudd (Ian West/PA)

More from The Courier