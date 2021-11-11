Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Selena Gomez cooking show renewed for fourth season

By Press Association
November 11 2021, 1.22am
Selena Gomez is returning to the kitchen after her cooking show was renewed for a fourth season (HBO Max/PA)
Selena Gomez is returning to the kitchen after her cooking show was renewed for a fourth season.

Selena + Chef will be returning to HBO Max, the streaming service said.

The final four episodes of season three arrive this week and feature all-star cooks including Jamie Oliver.

The forthcoming season will see chart-topping singer Gomez, 29, heading to the beach with her family and friends.

Each guest chef will support a different charity. The series has so far raised more than 400,000 dollars (£298,000) for 26 non-profit organisations, according to HBO.

Gomez said: “I am looking forward to another season of being in the kitchen with some of the world’s best chefs. Hopefully, my skills have improved.

“More importantly, we’ve been able to raise money for incredible charitable organisations.”

Selena + Chef premiered in August 2020. The first series was filmed during quarantine.

Texas-born Gomez was a Disney child star before becoming one of the world’s biggest pop stars.

