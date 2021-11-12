Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Paris Hilton marries Carter Reum in glamorous wedding

By Press Association
November 12 2021, 8.48am
Paris Hilton (PA)
Paris Hilton (PA)

Paris Hilton has married Carter Reum in a glamorous wedding after two years of dating.

The 40-year-old TV star and businesswoman confirmed they had tied the knot by sharing a photo of herself in a white lace Oscar de la Renta wedding dress and a sheer veil.

Hilton announced her engagement to venture capitalist Reum, also 40, in February and the couple wed on November 11.

She wrote on Twitter: “My forever begins today… 11/11 #JustMarried #ForeverHiltonReum  @josevilla”

Hilton also shared the post on Instagram and a host of famous faces, friends and family sent their best wishes to the newlyweds.

Her younger sister Nicky, who is married to British banking heir James Rothschild, commented with a string of white hearts on the post.

Businesswoman and Shark Tank star Barbara Corcoran borrowed Hilton’s “That’s hot” catchphrase, saying: “Congratulations! Marriage… that’s hot!”

Singer Meghan Trainor wrote: “Most beautiful wedding ever!! had the best time!” with a string of heart emojis, while actress Kate Beckinsale said: “Congratulations beauty”.

On Thursday, socialite and model Hilton released a documentary series, titled Paris In Love, which captures the couple’s wedding journey.

Hilton had been dating Reum since 2019 and he proposed on a private beach at the start of 2021.

Her turn in The Simple Life, alongside her wealthy socialite friend Nicole Richie, propelled her to stardom as the reality TV series became a global hit in the early 2000s.

More from The Courier