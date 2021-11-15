Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Adele 'very uncomfortable' over choice to dismantle son's life with divorce

By Press Association
November 15 2021, 5.33am
Adele collects the Global Success Award on stage during the 2016 Brit Awards at the O2 Arena, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday February 24, 2016. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Adele has said she feels “very uncomfortable” that she chose to dismantle her son’s life with her divorce but could not ignore her own happiness.

The Rolling in the Deep singer said her highly anticipated album 30 is dedicated to her son Angelo and is a way to show him him “who I am”.

She told American chat show host Oprah Winfrey it was “as loving” to leave an unhappy relationship than to stay in one for the benefit of one’s children.

“I was ignoring my own happiness … and I knew that, as an adult, Angelo would be livid with me for doing that,” she said.

“When he became an adult he’d be furious with me, and I didn’t want that either.”

She continued: “The whole album is not about him, it’s about me and I just wanted him to hear me talking madly deeply about who I am and how I feel.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to have that conversation with him in real life so he can go and listen to it.”

The broadcast featured a live performance, pre-recorded at Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.

Ahead of the broadcast, she said she had been so nervous in her life as it was Angelos first time watching her.

But during the show she said it was “the absolute honour of my life” to perform for him and he looked “beautiful and handsome and smart”.

