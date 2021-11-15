Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Adele ‘not shocked or fazed’ by reaction to her dramatic weight loss

By Press Association
November 15 2021, 5.37am Updated: November 15 2021, 6.15am
File photo dated June 27, 2015 showing Adele and Simon Konecki backstage at Glastonbury. The couple have announced they are separating.
Adele said she was “not shocked or fazed” by the reactions to her dramatic weight loss.

The Someone Like You singer said she had not set out to drop almost 100lbs (45kg) and that she had always been body-positive.

“My body has been objectified my entire career, I’m too big, I’m too small, I’m hot or I’m not,” she told Oprah Winfrey, during an exclusive interview to launch her new album.

“I never looked up to anyone because of their weight.

“I’m body positive then and I’m body positive now.

“But it’s not my job to validate how people feel about their bodies.

“I feel bad if anyone feels horrible about themselves but that’s not my job. I’m trying to sort my own life out.

“I can’t have another worry.”

The singer also revealed she loves lifting weights in the gym and at her strongest was deadlifting 160lbs (72kgs), telling her trainers she wanted to win an Olympic medal.

“I’m actually an athlete, I’m not even boasting,” she said.

“I’m also a very good boxer, I’ve got a left hook that could kill you.

“If only at school I hadn’t discovered boys and someone had told me to go and do a bit more PE.”