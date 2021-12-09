Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Alec Baldwin shares letter condemning ‘inadequate’ narrative around Rust death

By Press Association
December 9 2021, 4.55pm
Alec Baldwin (Ian West/PA)
Alec Baldwin (Ian West/PA)

Alec Baldwin has shared an open letter written by members of the cast and crew of Rust, denying the production was a “chaotic, dangerous and exploitative workplace”.

Signed by more than 20 individuals, it claims the public narrative surrounding the incident, that the production was being mismanaged, is “inadequate” and distracts from “what matters the most” – the memory of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Hollywood star Baldwin, 63, accidentally shot and killed Hutchins, 42, when a gun he was holding went off during filming for the Western film in New Mexico.

The director of the movie was also wounded, and authorities are investigating what happened.

Baldwin, who was also a producer on Rust, shared the letter on Wednesday, only commenting: “From some of the crew of RUST.”

The letter featured signatures from members of the casting, camera, props, special effects, grips, hair, make-up, location and medical teams.

It read: “We, the undersigned, believe the public narrative surrounding our workplace tragedy to be inadequate and wish to express a more accurate account of our experience.”

The letter said “it is common to work on unprofessional or hectic productions to gain experience and credits”, but that Rust was not one of those.

“Rust was professional,” it said.

“We do acknowledge that no set is perfect, and like any production, Rust had areas of brilliance and areas that were more challenging.

“While we stand firmly with our unions and strongly support the fight for better working conditions across our industry, we do not feel that this set was a representation of the kind of conditions our unions are fighting against.

“We do support any and all efforts to make film sets safer to work on for all cast, crew and working animals.

“The descriptions of Rust as a chaotic, dangerous and exploitative workplace are false and distract from what matters the most: the memory of Halyna Hutchins, and the need to find modern alternatives to outdated industry firearm and safety practices.”

Shortly before the shooting, a number of staff walked off set in protest at the working conditions.

Addressing this, the group added: “While it is true that a few crew members quit prior to the accident, the vast majority of us remained, never feeling the need to protest or quit.

“We were enjoying our workplace. Those disgruntled few do not represent the views of all of us.”

Bonanza Creek Ranch where Rust was filming (AP)

They described the working hours and wages as “fair and consistent with expectations”, and said the reported 12-hour shifts were typical of film sets.

Referring to the work of the producers, they added: “As a crew, we have no authority as to what happens ‘above the line’. That is the work of the producers.

“But, in our experience, the producers and production managers were supportive of our efforts.

“They were on set daily, and engaged with the crew, sharing in the same creative process.

“We felt that we were not just working for them, but with them. They availed themselves during safety meetings to discuss any and all safety or other concerns.”

Production on Rust has been halted indefinitely while authorities investigate the shooting.

