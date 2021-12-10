Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kanye West makes plea for Kim Kardashian to ‘run right back’ to him

By Press Association
December 10 2021, 1.57pm
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (Ian West/PA)
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (Ian West/PA)

Kanye West has made another plea for his estranged wife Kim Kardashian to “run right back” to him during a benefit concert with Drake.

During a performance of his track Runaway at the rapper’s Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert in Los Angeles on Thursday night, West repeated the lyrics “I need you to run right back to me” and added, “more specifically, Kimberly”.

West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, previously addressed the reality star in a lengthy Thanksgiving prayer shared on Instagram where he said he spends every day thinking “how I get my family back together”.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February, citing irreconcilable differences, after they married in an extravagant wedding in 2014.

The MET Gala 2019 – New York
Kanye West has made another attempt to win back Kim Kardashian (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

The concert was his first headlining show in five years and was dedicated to raising awareness of the need for prison and sentencing reform, particularly the case of Larry Hoover, whose freedom West has campaigned for over many years.

The event also saw West, 44, reunite with fellow rap superstar Drake following their long-running feud.

This week, Kardashian received the Fashion Icon award at the 2021 People’s Choice awards and thanked West for introducing her to the fashion industry during the acceptance speech.

The social media star, 41, is currently romantically linked to comedian Pete Davidson and the pair have been photographed holding hands on a number of occasions.

