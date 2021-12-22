Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment TV & Film

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim confirm their relationship is over

By Press Association
December 22 2021, 4.21am
December 22 2021, 4.21am

By Press Association

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim confirm their relationship is over
Selling Sunset stars Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim have confirmed their relationship is over after admitting they are not “aligned” on ideas of family

Selling Sunset stars Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim have confirmed their relationship is over after admitting they are not “aligned” on ideas of family.

The split was announced on social media but both sides said they shared a mutual love and respect for each other going forward.

The couple feature in the Los Angeles-based reality TV show, which centres around the Oppenheim Group, a business that Oppenheim shares with his twin brother Brett.

In a heartfelt post on Instagram, Stause said she saw the relationship as a success “no matter what label is attached to it publicly” but acknowledged that “men have the luxury of time” in familial matters.

“I have tried to embrace the world I have found myself in and that includes being open and honest about my relationships,” she said.

“It felt scary and terrifying knowing that it may not end in what society deems a success and what I am ultimately looking for.

“But after many long heartfelt talks I am choosing to see it as a success no matter what label is attached to it publicly.

“Jason was and is my best friend and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned the amount of love and respect we have for each other will not change going forward.”

She continued: “Men have the luxury of time that women don’t and that’s just the way it goes.

“All of that being said, navigating this public terrain is difficult and I am just trying my best.

“No one would rather only speak about work related things more than me.

“But I understand this comes with it and I will always be extremely grateful for the opportunities I have been given.

“Although my initial reaction to a private situation was to not speak on it, sometimes it’s easier to just live transparently because we only get one chance at this life.

“I very much hope to one day have a family and decisions I make at this point are with that goal in mind.

“Thank you for the kindness and support to those who understand.

“And thank you Jason for the most incredible relationship and for consistently being honest with me even when it hurts.”

In a story on his own Instagram page, Oppenheim said Stause was “the most amazing girlfriend I’ve ever had” but corroborated the couple had “different wants”.

“While Chrishell and I are no longer together we remain best friends and will always love and support one another,” he wrote.

“She was the most amazing girlfriend I’ve ever had and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life.

“While we have different wants regarding a family, we continue to have the utmost respect for one another.

“Chrishell is an exceptional human being and loving her and having her in my life is one of the best things that has ever happened to me.”

The news comes just months after the couple made their official red carpet debut in August.

