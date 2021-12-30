Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Katharine McPhee hits back at critics after David Foster bikini comment

By Press Association
December 30 2021, 9.54am
David Foster and Katharine McPhee (Ian West/PA)
David Foster and Katharine McPhee (Ian West/PA)

Katharine McPhee has said she “let her body do its thing” after she gave birth as she hit back at critics after her husband David Foster shared a photo of her in a bikini less than a year after she welcomed her first child.

The Smash actress, 37, who married the musician and producer, 72, in 2019, gave birth to son Rennie David earlier this year.

Foster drew criticism after he shared a photo of McPhee in a black bikini captioned “What baby!”

McPhee, who has previously spoken about her experience with eating disorders, responded to the “haters” who took offence, telling them to “get a life”.

Sharing a photo of herself in a red swimsuit, she said the response is “so dumb”, adding: “I’m sorry but we are not sorry. And for all of you who can’t deal with it maybe this helps.

“I’ve struggled with weight my whole 20s and 30. I’ve gone up and down 10 times over. Does that make you feel better? There is nothing wrong with that – most people do.

“I lost this baby weight without dieting. Zero. Diets are the worst and I’ve had zero pressure from anyone.

“I’ve let me body do its thing and found a great workout. That’s it. And guess what? I’ll probably gain weight again at some point too. Who cares?

“BUT people freaking out about what my husband captioned seriously get a life … Stop being so offended by what people post who have zero impact on your life and move on.

“Maybe you should have more of an attitude of like, let’s say … ‘oh that’s nice he thinks his wife is hot’.

“I cannot with this overly sensitive society right now. But as Taylor Swift said haters gonna hate. Byyeeee.”

McPhee and Foster married in London after McPhee finished a run in the West End in the lead role in the musical Waitress.

