Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Jennifer Garner almost sets kitchen on fire in Instagram cooking video

By Press Association
December 30 2021, 10.38am
Jennifer Garner (Ian West/PA)
Jennifer Garner (Ian West/PA)

Jennifer Garner warned fans “don’t double the cognac” after she “almost lit the kitchen on fire” while cooking at home.

The Hollywood star was demonstrating how to make her traditional Christmas beef bourguignon when the pan burst into flames as she added a glass of cognac to the dish and ignited it with a lighter to burn off the alcohol.

Garner leaped back from the stove in shock and said: “A thousand pardons. Don’t double the cognac.

“Can you believe that just happened? That was wild.”

Garner, who is mother to three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck, often shares cooking videos on Instagram, and is a particular fan of chef Ina Garten, better known as the Barefoot Contessa.

Sharing a video of the kitchen mishap on Instagram, she wrote: “The thing about traditions – all you do to give them meaning is keep them.

“I don’t know when I started making @inagarten’s beef bourguignon (from Barefoot in Paris) for Christmas, it was long enough ago that the smell of this perfect stew makes me feel happy, cozy, and relaxed (until I almost lit the kitchen on fire – Ina would never!).

“Maybe this will make sense for your New Year’s Eve, but wherever this weekend takes you – we wish you a healthy, a joyful, and a peaceful New Year.”

Garner also shared the recipe for the beef dish, warning cooks to “STAND BACK” when they add the cognac and burn off the alcohol.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]