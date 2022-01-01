Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
First teaser for new Kardashian reality show released

By Press Association
January 1 2022, 12.30pm
Kim and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan feature in a new reality series (Ian West/PA)
The first teaser for the new Kardashian-Jenner reality show has been unveiled.

The famous siblings have signed a deal with US streaming service Hulu for a new series, which will be available on Disney+ in the UK.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians came to an end in June 2021 after 14 years and 20 seasons of the show, which became a pop culture juggernaut after launching in 2007 with a cast of largely unknown sisters.

The Kardashian-Jenners, headed up by matriarch and “momager” Kris Jenner, now preside over vast business empires worth billions and are among the world’s most famous stars.

Kim Kardashian West has previously said new developments in their lives – including sister Kourtney’s relationship with rock star Travis Barker – will be “fun” to see during filming of the new show.

She also previously hinted that filming for the new show started in September, three months after the end of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Kourtney and Barker got engaged in October, meaning the proposal could feature in the new show.

A teaser for the programme, entitled The Kardashians, features the famous women – Kim, Kourtney and their sister Khloe, as well as Jenner and daughters Kendall and a pregnant Kylie, being photographed from the back, before they all appear on screen to say: “Happy new year everyone.”

Text on the screen says: “When the countdown to the new year ends, the countdown to the new show begins.”

Kylie Jenner announced she is expecting her second child with Travis Scott in September, so her pregnancy is also likely to feature in the series.

It is not yet known if the romance between Kim, who filed for divorce from husband Kanye West last year, and comedian Pete Davidson will be a storyline.

Disney+ teased the show is “coming soon”.

