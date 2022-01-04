Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney donate to Wrexham FC player’s charity

By Press Association
January 4 2022, 12.12am Updated: January 4 2022, 9.56am
Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney (PA)
Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney (PA)

Wrexham FC’s celebrity owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have donated £10,000 to a charity fundraising page after the death of a player’s baby.

The donation was made to a GoFundMe page set up by footballer Jordan Davies and his partner Kelsey Edwards after their son Arthur was “born sleeping” last month.

A message saying “Rob, Kaitlin, Ryan and Blake For Arthur” was left with the generous donation.

Reynolds and McElhenney are married to US actresses Blake Lively and Kaitlin Olson respectively.

Wrexham Press Conference – Racecourse Ground
Reynolds and McElhenney took control of the National League club from the Wrexham Supporters Trust in February 2021 (Peter Byrne/PA)

A representative for GoFundMe confirmed the donation is from the high-profile couples.

The donation will go towards the charity Sands (Stillbirth & Neonatal Death Society) which the bereaved couple said they will be “forever grateful” to after the death of their baby.

The charity page states that it “works to support anyone affected by the death of a baby; improve the care bereaved parents receive; and create a world where fewer babies die”.

In the fundraising page description they wrote: “Our baby boy, Arthur Andrew Davies was born sleeping on the 14th December 2021.

“The support we received during this time was amazing.

“The midwives provided around the clock care and made sure we were comfortable and they really couldn’t do enough for us.

“We were given the time we needed with our boy and were supported throughout.

Kidderminster Harriers v Wrexham – Pre-Season Friendly – Aggborough
The donation was made to a GoFundMe page set up by footballer Jordan Davies and his partner Kelsey Edwards (Barrington Coombs/PA)

“They also provided us with a memory box with things to cherish forever.

“We are forever grateful for Sands and all the staff in the Wrexham Maelor.

“Sweet dreams my sweet boy.”

The midfielder signed for Wrexham in July 2020.

Reynolds and McElhenney took 100% control of the National League club from the Wrexham Supporters Trust in February 2021.

The celebrity duo also invested £2 million in the club under the terms of the deal.

Reynolds is well known for starring as Marvel’s Deadpool and other comic and action roles.

McElhenney stars alongside Danny DeVito and Charlie Day in long-running US sitcom It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

