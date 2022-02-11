Women get ‘short handed’ in the gaming world, says Tati Gabrielle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Women get ‘short handed’ in the gaming world, says Tati Gabrielle

By Press Association
February 11 2022, 6.11pm
Tati Gabrielle discusses female gamers as her latest film Uncharted is released (Brandon Abreu/PA)
Tati Gabrielle discusses female gamers as her latest film Uncharted is released (Brandon Abreu/PA)

American actress Tati Gabrielle has said that “women are hypersexualised” in video games as they are very often “tailored to men”.

Gabrielle, 26, stars in Uncharted, the big-screen version of one of the Sony PlayStation’s most popular – and female-centric – games to date.

Speaking with Glamour Magazine for a gaming special of the publication, Gabrielle suggested female gamers are misunderstood.

She said: “I do feel that women get sort of shorthanded in that way. Immediately people, when they hear that a girl is a gamer, it’s always like a ‘Really?’ as opposed to a ‘Yeah! Dope!…’”

Gabrielle went on to explain how games are often designed with men in mind, meaning women are frequently presented as stereotypes.

She said: “Often in games, women are hypersexualised with heavy cleavage, very curvy… Games have been tailored to men in that way.”

The actress, who starred in the most recent series of the Netflix hit You, also spoke about her relationship with fellow film star Zendaya.

She said: “I grew up with Zendaya! We went to school together.”

Gabrielle stars alongside Zendaya’s boyfriend, Tom Holland, in Uncharted and she revealed that, “Tom was texting her while we were filming and then she texts me – it was like, ‘Hey, he says you’re doing super-awesome! Sending love!’”

She also shared the biggest lesson she learnt while on the set of the new blockbuster, from co-star Mark Wahlberg.

“(He) really took me under his wing during the shooting and gave me a lot of different advice,” she said.

“Mostly how to carry myself and to know to ask for what I needed; to never be afraid of speaking up; and to just gain confidence in myself and whatever I say and do.”

Tati Gabrielle on the cover of Glamour Magazine
Tati Gabrielle on the cover of Glamour Magazine (Brandon Abreu/PA)

She added: “As well as learning that, yes, you should be a team player, always, but don’t let anyone walk over you or take advantage of you.

“Because that, for me, hurts more than you think it does.”

Read the full interview in the Glamour UK February digital issue online now.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]