Cardi B and husband Offset give each other matching tattoos to mark special date

Cardi B and her husband Offset have given each other matching tattoos of their wedding date for Valentine’s day.

The hip-hop star and her rapper partner documented the process for her Cardi Tries video series which saw the couple get a tattooing lesson from celebrity tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado.

The pair, who were married on September 20 2017, got the special date permanently etched on each of their hands.

Cardi B opens the video clip by telling Offset: “I want to do something special, I want to get tattooed with my man”, but he looks visibly fearful after she suggests that she would be giving him the tattoo.

The hip hop star, 29, adds: “You’re supposed to trust me, I’m your wife” to which the rapper, 30, replies: “I trust you but baby, you don’t know how to draw.”

The couple later visits tattoo artist Hurtado, whose celebrity clientele includes Offset, Drake, The Rock and Rick Ross, who shows them the technique and allows them to practise their design on paper and then on fake skin.

During the clip, Cardi B discusses her other large tattoo of a colourful peacock which stretches across her high and thigh, which she has named Linda.

The rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, admitted that she had used her financial aid check, which was meant to buy her college books, to get the tattoo but said that she sees the artwork as her “best friend” and feels she has a connection with the peacock.

Ahead of tattooing Offset, Cardi B revealed she was “nervous” as she was worried about messing up the design or hurting him but the professional tattoo artist confirmed she had a lot of confidence while working with the equipment.

While receiving her tattoo from Offset, the WAP star did scream out in pain numerous times, but afterwards said: “It looks cute, I love it.”

After both of them had received their 9.20.17 tattoo, she added: “Today actually went better than I thought it was going to go. I didn’t think that Offset was going to let me tattoo him.

“It just looks so beautiful and I’m just really happy. This tattoo to us, it means love, and I really like that we have a good story behind it – special.”

The couple have two children together, a daughter Kulture born in 2018 and a son who they welcomed in 2021.

Cardi B and Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, began dating in 2017 and got married later that year.

Their relationship was rocked by reports of his cheating and Offset took to the stage at Cardi B’s Rolling Loud concert in 2018 to ask for forgiveness.

Cardi B filed for divorce in September 2020 but they later reconciled.