Lena Dunham praises her husband Luis Felber as the ‘most talented co-pilot’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Lena Dunham praises her husband Luis Felber as the ‘most talented co-pilot’

By Press Association
February 15 2022, 7.48pm Updated: February 15 2022, 7.54pm
Lena Dunham (Ian West/PA)
Lena Dunham (Ian West/PA)

Lena Dunham has praised her husband Luis Felber as the “most talented co-pilot” to mark the one-year anniversary of when they began the “gentlest page one rewrite” of her life.

The 35-year-old writer and actress reflected on what the couple has experienced over the last year, including getting married, in a post to social media.

Dunham, best known as the creator of HBO drama Girls, wed Peruvian-British musician Felber in late 2021 after the pair were introduced by mutual friends last January.

She shared a photo to Instagram of her and Felber together where she showed off her hand wearing two rings, one which spelt out ‘Lulu’.

Dunham wrote: “A year ago today you knocked on my door and – without trepidation or judgement – undertook the gentlest page one rewrite on my life.

“In this year we’ve done a lot – moved 3 times, traveled the world and lived out of a shared suitcase (with dogs!) made art, joined friends and families – oh, and gotten married.

“You are the wisest, funniest and most talented co-pilot I could imagine. There’s no choice I don’t want to make with you and nothing I don’t want to hear your take on and my favorite time of the day is when we chat ourselves to sleep.

“Thank you for picking me, and for picking me up out of the only self I thought I could be.

“I used to hate fish, but I like it when you cook it – and that’s the best metaphor I can find for all of this.

“It’s an understatement to say you are IT, but if there’s ever a day to say it then it’s every February 15th from now on. Te amo, LuLu.”

Sundance London Film Festival – Zola
Lena Dunham and Luis Felber were introduced by mutual friends last January (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Felber, who goes professionally by Attawalpa, commented in Spanish: “Mi esposa maravillosa”, translating in English to “My marvellous wife”.

Dunham, who suffers from endometriosis and underwent a hysterectomy five years ago, recently told the Hollywood Reporter that she wants to adopt a child before turning 38.

In November 2020, she also opened up on her fertility struggles and her unsuccessful attempts to conceive through IVF in an emotional essay in Harper’s magazine.

Dunham was previously in a relationship with music producer Jack Antonoff.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]