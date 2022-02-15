Lena Dunham praises her husband Luis Felber as the ‘most talented co-pilot’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lena Dunham has praised her husband Luis Felber as the “most talented co-pilot” to mark the one-year anniversary of when they began the “gentlest page one rewrite” of her life.

The 35-year-old writer and actress reflected on what the couple has experienced over the last year, including getting married, in a post to social media.

Dunham, best known as the creator of HBO drama Girls, wed Peruvian-British musician Felber in late 2021 after the pair were introduced by mutual friends last January.

She shared a photo to Instagram of her and Felber together where she showed off her hand wearing two rings, one which spelt out ‘Lulu’.

Dunham wrote: “A year ago today you knocked on my door and – without trepidation or judgement – undertook the gentlest page one rewrite on my life.

“In this year we’ve done a lot – moved 3 times, traveled the world and lived out of a shared suitcase (with dogs!) made art, joined friends and families – oh, and gotten married.

“You are the wisest, funniest and most talented co-pilot I could imagine. There’s no choice I don’t want to make with you and nothing I don’t want to hear your take on and my favorite time of the day is when we chat ourselves to sleep.

“Thank you for picking me, and for picking me up out of the only self I thought I could be.

“I used to hate fish, but I like it when you cook it – and that’s the best metaphor I can find for all of this.

“It’s an understatement to say you are IT, but if there’s ever a day to say it then it’s every February 15th from now on. Te amo, LuLu.”

Lena Dunham and Luis Felber were introduced by mutual friends last January (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Felber, who goes professionally by Attawalpa, commented in Spanish: “Mi esposa maravillosa”, translating in English to “My marvellous wife”.

Dunham, who suffers from endometriosis and underwent a hysterectomy five years ago, recently told the Hollywood Reporter that she wants to adopt a child before turning 38.

In November 2020, she also opened up on her fertility struggles and her unsuccessful attempts to conceive through IVF in an emotional essay in Harper’s magazine.

Dunham was previously in a relationship with music producer Jack Antonoff.