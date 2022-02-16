Britney Spears invited to US Congress to share story of conservatorship battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Britney Spears invited to US Congress to share story of conservatorship battle

By Press Association
February 16 2022, 8.08pm
Britney Spears (PA)
Britney Spears (PA)

Britney Spears has revealed she has been invited to the US Congress to share how she “achieved justice” during her conservatorship battle.

The pop star, 40, said she had received a letter from US politicians Charlie Crist and Eric Swalwell asking if she and her lawyer, Hollywood litigator Mathew Rosengart, would meet with them.

Spears shared a copy of the correspondence dated December 1 on Instagram, in which the pair congratulate her on her victory.

“Your journey towards justice will inspire and empower many others who are improperly silenced by the conservatorship process,” they said.

Spears had been fighting to end the complex legal arrangement she was placed under in 2008 amid substance abuse and mental health issues.

She was freed from the arrangement, which allowed her father Jamie to control her life and finances for nearly 14 years, in November.

In their letter, Mr Crist and Mr Swalwell said the “many concerning issues that are commonplace in the guardianship and conservatorship process were brought to light” by her case, including her being at one time unable to hire her own counsel and being “forced to engage in employment” against her will.

They added: “To that end, we wanted to personally invite you and your counsel to meet with us in congress at a mutually convenient time to describe in your own words how you achieved justice.

“There is no doubt that your story will empower countless others outside the millions that are already inspired by you and your art.”

Addressing her nearly 40 million Instagram followers, Spears described the letter as “an invitation to share my story” and added: “I was immediately flattered and at the time I wasn’t nearly at the healing stage I’m in now.”

The Toxic star said she was “grateful that my story was even ACKNOWLEDGED”.

She added: “Because of the letter, I felt heard and like I mattered for the first time in my life !!!

“In a world where your own family goes against you, it’s actually hard to find people that get it and show empathy !!!!”

In recent weeks, Spears has been involved in a public spat with her younger sister Jamie Lynn, prompted by the publication of her memoir.

The decision to end her conservatorship closed one of the most controversial chapters in modern pop music history and handed Spears the keys to her estimated 60 million dollar (£45 million) estate.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier