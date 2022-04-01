Tom Cruise to receive special tribute at 75th Cannes film festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News

Tom Cruise to receive special tribute at 75th Cannes film festival

By Press Association
April 1 2022, 7.23am
Tom Cruise is to receive a special tribute at the 75th Cannes film festival (Matt Crossick/PA)
Tom Cruise is to receive a special tribute at the 75th Cannes film festival (Matt Crossick/PA)

Tom Cruise is due to attend the 75th annual Cannes film festival where a special tribute will be paid to his career.

The Top Gun star will join journalist Didier Allouch for an onstage conversation before an evening screening of the anticipated sequel Top Gun: Maverick on May 18.

Hollywood A-lister Cruise has only made one previous appearance at the world-renowned festival, thirty years ago in 1992.

He attended a screening of Ron Howard’s Far and Away, the closing film of the festival, and awarded the prestigious Palme d’or to director Bille August for his film The Best Intentions.

Exactly 30 years later, Festival de Cannes will pay him an “exceptional tribute” for his lifetime achievements, organisers said.

Mission Impossible Fallout Premiere – London
Hollywood megastar Cruise has only made one previous appearance at the world-renowned festival (Ian West/PA)

Top Gun: Maverick is due to hit cinemas next month on May 27.

The film also stars Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman and Ed Harris.

Cruise is known for a gamut of classic films including Rain Man, Vanilla Sky, Jerry Maguire and The Last Samurai, as well as action blockbuster series Mission: Impossible.

In January it was announced the release of films Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 has been pushed back as a response to delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Paramount Pictures and Skydance reportedly pushed back Mission: Impossible 7 from September this year until July 14 2023.

The latest instalment in the 3.5 billion dollar franchise was originally set for release in May 2022 but was moved again to the following September amid a spike in Covid-19 cases in the US caused by the Delta variant.

