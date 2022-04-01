Musicians and fans shocked after Sheffield’s Leadmill told it must close

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Musicians and fans have reacted with shock and outrage after a legendary live music venue has been told it must close.

Bosses at The Leadmill, in Sheffield, announced that their landlord had served them with an eviction notice requiring them to quit the building in a year.

Today we have received some devastating news that in 1 year's time, our Landlord is evicting us and forcing us to close. Please show your support by sharing this news & sending us your best memories that we can gather to help display all the reasons why #WeCantLoseLeadmill pic.twitter.com/6pVKaTFJ4U — The Leadmill (@Leadmill) March 31, 2022

The venue opened its doors in 1980 and has played host to Pulp, Coldplay, Arcade Fire, Muse, Oasis, Stone Roses, The White Stripes, Jorja Smith and Michael Kiwanuka over the last four decades.

Artists, fans and local MPs have backed a campaign to save The Leadmill.

We played @Leadmill in our early days and not only do we have very fond memories, it really helped us, too. It would be a huge loss not just for Sheffield and Yorkshire, but the whole UK music scene. #WeCantLoseLeadmill https://t.co/Y3Sgc8aQBq — Kaiser Chiefs (@KaiserChiefs) March 31, 2022

Leeds band Kaiser Chief tweeted: “We played @Leadmill in our early days and not only do we have very fond memories, it really helped us, too. It would be a huge loss not just for Sheffield and Yorkshire, but the whole UK music scene.”

A tweet from Sheffield band Reverend & The Makers said: “It can’t happen. It’s as simple as that. Otherwise what’s the point in culture? We as a city, a country need to protect stuff like this.”

Right back from drinking after United matches in the 80's, to The Housemartins, to TBS a/shows, to the present day's line-up with Jacqui, this venue, their staff, management & punters have been the friendliest, the most supportive & quite frankly the best. We need this place open https://t.co/corWC8SRgD — Paul Heaton (@PaulHeatonSolo) March 31, 2022

Housemartins and Beautiful South singer Paul Heaton tweeted: “Right back from drinking after United matches in the 80s, to The Housemartins, to TBS a/shows, to the present day’s line-up with Jacqui, this venue, their staff, management & punters have been the friendliest, the most supportive & quite frankly the best. We need this place open.”

Sleaford Mods wrote: “Sad news. Sheffield Leadmill is up there as one of those classic pit stops for any self-respecting band since the dawn of time.”

A magical place-one of the great venues-just irreplaceable ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/rN737RAbtI — Manic Street Preachers (@Manics) March 31, 2022

Manic Street Preachers tweeted: “A magical place – one of the great venues – just irreplaceable.”

Singer-songwriter Billy Bragg posted: “This is awful news for Sheffield and for up and coming artists looking to build an audience. The Leadmill is crucial to both.”

Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh said she would “fight all the way to save this historic Sheffield landmark,” and Sheffield Central MP Paul Blomfield tweeted: “Today’s news is truly devastating – Sheffield without the Leadmill is unthinkable. We’ll work together to do everything possible to stop it. Join the campaign – get the message out.”