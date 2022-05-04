West Side Story star Ariana DeBose to host Tony Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
West Side Story star Ariana DeBose to host Tony Awards

By Press Association
May 4 2022, 5.51pm
Ariana DeBose (Evan Agostini/AP/PA)

West Side Story star Ariana DeBose has said it is a “dream come true” to be named the host of the 75th Tony Awards this year.

The actress, who won a Bafta and Academy Award for her turn as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s film adaptation of the musical, will host the ceremony at Radio City Music Hall in New York on June 12.

The US star joins the ranks of famous faces who have previously hosted the event honouring Broadway productions – including British actor James Corden, who took to the stage in 2016 and 2019.

DeBose said: “I’m coming home!

Ariana DeBose will host the 75th Tony Awards ceremony (Tony/PA)

“I’m so honoured to celebrate 75 years of excellence in theatre, but more importantly every member of this community who poured themselves into making sure the lights of Broadway have the opportunity to shine brightly once again.

“This is a dream come true, and I’m excited to see you all on June 12.”

DeBose found fame following her performance in West Side Story, winning an Oscar 60 years after her predecessor in the role, Rita Moreno, earned an Academy Award herself.

Ariana DeBose at the 94th Academy Awards (Doug Peters/PA)

The star also earned a Tony Award nomination in 2018 for her role in The Donna Summer Musical and will next appear in Apple TV+ spy thriller Argylle.

The Tony Awards show’s executive producers, Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss, said: “There’s a reason Ariana has been nominated and won so many awards, and you’ll see why on June 12  when she is back ‘home’ on a Broadway stage.”

Jack Sussman, executive vice president, specials, music and live events for CBS Entertainment, said: “We are thrilled to have Ariana DeBose, who has captivated audiences with her inspirational roles on stage and in film and television, host this year’s Tony Awards.

Ariana DeBose after winning the supporting actress award for West Side Story at the Bafta awards (Ian West/PA)

“After the last challenging two years there is no-one better to bring the theatre community together on this important night honouring the best of Broadway, and share the joys of live performing once again than this extraordinarily talented artist.”

Last year, the ceremony was co-hosted by Audra McDonald and Leslie Odom Jr.

The nominations for this year’s Tony Awards will be announced on Monday.

The 75th annual Tony Awards will take place on June 12 in New York.

